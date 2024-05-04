PHOTOS: The 51st annual A World A'Fair at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center

The 51st A World A’Fair took place from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. Attendees visited booths representing over 30 countries to try food, drinks and learn about each country through their cultural displays. Dayton International Festival Inc. organized the ticketed event with non-profit organizations representing each participating country. This year’s festival theme was “Art Around the World.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER