Program helping people update skills to continue working in older years

The Senior Community Service Employment Program provides job training and employment opportunities for seniors age 55 and older with a limited income who may be facing barriers, or lack of confidence or skills, in getting back into today’s workforce. Seniors are provided employment training and can earn while they learn through this program.

The program is funded through the U.S. Dept. of Labor, and locally, the program has been helping older adults since 2012. About 160 people go through the program each year. According to Jennifer Bonifas, the vice president and chief mission officer at GESMV, said that there are many different reasons people end up in the program.

“You have individuals who have come out of the workforce due to caring for a family member or someone had a prolonged illness and so they stepped out of the workforce for that,” Bonifas said. “Or they were working in a field with a technology change and they were out skilled. Sometimes they just need a little bit of training and support to be able to reenter the workforce, and SCSEP is designed to tap into that.”

The program is income-based and the individual must have the desire to want to reenter the workforce and gain employment. A person can be part of the program for up to four years, but Bonifas said they try to get people trained and working within a year and a half.

GESMV provides training in areas like customer service and computer literacy. However, most of the training is provided at training sites with which the organization partners. There are 20 to 30 host sites in various industries including nonprofits, childcare and health care. It is here the trainee learns the most while also making some money. The employer can hire the trainee after they finish the program if they are a good fit.

Bonifas said that hiring these workers has numerous advantages.

“Our older workers certainly have a different perspective on interactions, so they were not necessarily raised in an era of social media and technology. Being able to have a conversation, understanding that face-to-face connection, that’s a huge asset,” Bonifas said.

Bonifas also said that older workers have great work ethic, are loyal and have significant generational knowledge in which they have developed experiences and a different perspective on life than some younger workers. Princess Rogers, who is a receptionist at GESMV, is one of the program’s success stories.

Rogers was born in Cleveland, but grew up in Dayton. At age 16, she gave birth to her daughter and let school to raise her. After a couple moves back and forth to Arizona over the years, and taking care of aging parents, Rogers found herself back in Dayton without anyone to take care of. That’s when she found the SCSEP program through a friend.

She was hesitant at first, but eventually started the program.

“I just had to do something, so I took a little computer class. But then I went back over [to GESMV] and did orientation,” Rogers said. “I tell you it saved my life. At 58 with no degree, I couldn’t go back to what I was doing. SCSEP was here, and I will be ever grateful. Becoming a senior and knowing there was someplace out there, I get choked up.”

Rogers had worked jobs in her past including administrative positions with the IRS as well as becoming a certified nursing assistant (CNA). Once she got into the program and started to excel, there was no looking back. Her host site was the Job Center, where she worked in the scanning department. Eventually, a spot at the receptionist desk became available at GESMV, and Rogers was eventually hired on permanently. She said she loves her job.

“Before I came home I asked God to place me somewhere I can do community service,” Rogers said. “I’ve always wanted to do that. My prayer was answered. I’ve seen all kinds. I’ve seen people come in who have been incarcerated, and I see people Goodwill helped get on their feet.”

Rogers works 15-20 hours a week. She is 65 and might cut back a little bit on her hours in the future, but she said she just wants to help and keep herself open to learning. She likes to travel to see her daughter and grandkids in Arizona. She said her accomplishments have been buying her own car and improving her credit score.

“The programs they have here really help the community. Once you get here, you see. I didn’t know until I started working here. Goodwill has blessed this community … There are no excuses. I don’t want to hear excuses that you can’t find a job or find the help. I see their outreach. There’s nothing like servitude,” Rogers said.

More information

GESMV is located at 660 S. Main St. Contact them at 937-461-4800 or at www.gesmv.org.