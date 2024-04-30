Rainbow Elder Care of Greater Dayton assists LGBTQ community in senior years

“We came back home, and we said, ‘who’s going to care for us?’” he said. “We started finding out that other LGBTQ folks has the same type of question. So we decided to get a group together and talk about it. That’s how Rainbow Elder Care was born.”

Starting off, Cummings’ husband Jerry Mallicoat was the first board chair/president. The group began to try to tackle some large issues including housing and medical care. After talking to other senior and assisted living places in the area, they found that the group needed to change its focus.

“We started to try to focus on one or two things at the time. Housing was one we thought about,” Cummings said. “We were looking at getting a grant to start some housing somewhere, but we also came across a couple senior communities that were functionally doing that for the LGBTQ community, so we said, ‘let them do it. They are doing it well.’”

The group grew significantly in the first several years, and now focuses on support and education for the LGBTQ community. They began doing seminars and presentations on finances and housing to various senior organizations in the area.

“We decided we’d be better off being a resource and support organization to help connect people,” Cummings said. “When my husband passed away, we had to kind of refocus because he was leading the charge, and so the torch was passed to me in a way.”

After his Mallicoat’s death in 2021, Cummings took over as board chair/president. The group now has a board that meets once a month. Anyone that is part of the LGBTQ community or allies are able to request services from the group.

Cummings said there are some issues that LGBTQ members deal with that might be different from the average senior citizen because the group historically has faced housing discrimination. Also, many LGBTQ members who do not have family need resources for their end-of-life care and money. Some LGBTQ members may have been ostracized from their former family and friends.

“I think finding the right connection for somebody in need is really the goal,” Cummings said. “It’s the biggest thing that brings a smile to my face when I can find the right spot for somebody or the right person to help them. It really warms my heart more than anything to see that their questions are answered and they feel better about their life going forward.”

Cummings said that the group has collaborated with various organizations including the Area Agency on Aging and the Boonshoft School of Medicine. Cummings believes there are many other organizations that the group could partner with in the future.

“I would really like us to a lot more collaboration with other organizations that also cater to the LGBTQ community,” Cummings said. “For example, we could work with restaurants on food issues people might have. Maybe elaborate on some educational seminars. We want to find those professionals who are absolutely ready and willing and able to care for the LGBTQ elder community.”

The group also takes part in events around the Miami Valley including various PRIDE events. The group hasn’t done a lot of fundraising, but is a non-profit organization that accepts donations. In the future, the group hopes to incorporate more volunteer opportunities.

More details

For more information about Rainbow Elder Care of Greater Dayton, visit their website at https://rainboweldercare.wpcomstaging.com.