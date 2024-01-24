RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: 3 takeaways from the Oscar nominations

Wonderfully endearing dramatic comedy “The Holdovers,” my favorite film of 2023, and the quietly engaging “Past Lives” are among the 10 nominees for Best Picture. This exceptional duo proves that intimate, character-driven stories grounded in relatable struggles of connection and desire still have a place at the table alongside blockbuster, box office-friendly fare.

The legendary Martin Scorcese received his 10th nomination as Best Director for his compelling epic, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” At the age of 81, he’s still at the top of his league, an incredibly impressive feat. Also noteworthy: Lily Gladstone, the heart and soul of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” becoming the first Native American to be nominated as Best Actress.

America Ferrera (”Barbie”) was given the most timely, topical and relevant monologue of 2023. Thank goodness the Academy recognized the heartfelt ferocity of Ferrera’s powerful delivery and duly rewarded her with a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

THE SNUBS

Three films nominated for Best Picture (”Anatomy of a Fall,” “Barbie,” “Past Lives”) were directed by women, but only one made the cut for Best Director (Justine Triet for “Anatomy of a Fall”). Greta Gerwig received an original screenplay nomination, but that’s just a glorified Oscar invite. Gerwig’s direction, her complete vision, being overlooked rightfully sent shockwaves throughout Hollywood so don’t be surprised if “Barbie” gives “Oppenheimer” a run for its money for Best Picture. Revenge is in the air. Margot Robbie being snubbed for Best Actress stings too. Is the Academy saying she’s just a pretty face? Robbie is nominated for Best Picture as a producer, but her performance was absolutely essential. She was THE face of the film. No one else could have done that role. No one. Period.

Mirroring Gerwig, Alexander Payne (”The Holdovers”) was left out of the Best Director category even though his film is a Best Picture nominee. Payne captured the essence of the early 1970s with aplomb while filling the screen with meaningful imagery (the sight of a tossed glove still lingers in my mind) and coaxing superb performances from his cast, including newcomer Dominic Sessa who was snubbed for Best Supporting Actor. Other acting snubs include Leonardo DiCaprio (”Killers of the Flower Moon”), Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike (”Saltburn”), Fantasia Barrino (”The Color Purple”), Greta Lee and Teo Yoo (”Past Lives”), Willem Dafoe (”Poor Things”), Charles Melton (”May December”), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (”Origin”).

Why the Academy only acknowledged one predominately Black film (”American Fiction”) for Best Picture is a total head-scratcher. The beautiful, inspirational musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” received its sole nomination for Danielle Brooks’ scene-stealing portrayal of Sofia. It’s also unfortunate that a last-minute push didn’t materialize for the thought-provoking “Origin,” Ava DuVernay’s sprawling adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s novel “Caste” that carves a fascinating international path of race and discrimination ranging from the death of Trayvon Martin to Nazi book burnings in Germany. I’m happy for “American Fiction,” a razor-sharp tale of a Black family’s prickly journey through aging, loss and acceptance, but “The Color Purple” and “Origin” are glaring Best Picture omissions.

THE NEON

The Neon in downtown Dayton has played nine out of 10 nominees for Best Picture. But wait — there’s more! Expect “The Zone of Interest,” nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and Best International Feature Film, to complete the set soon.

“We’re waiting to hear from A24 how they’re handling ‘Zone of Interest,’” says Jonathan McNeal, Neon manager.

When it comes to films with Oscar buzz or high-caliber independent cinema in general, you can’t go wrong with The Neon. Support them! You have until Thursday to see Emma Stone’s kooky, Oscar-nominated turn in “Poor Things,” which received 11 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, but “American Fiction,” which received five nominations including the marvelous Sterling K. Brown for Best Supporting Actor, is sticking around longer. The Neon is located at 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton. For tickets, visit neonmovies.com.

