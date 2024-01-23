RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: Area woman doesn’t advance on ‘The Bachelor’

While some women made grand, colorful entrances upon arriving at the Bachelor Mansion ranging from a boat and a go-kart to a science experiment and a gargantuan bra, Rodgers playfully chose to moan sexually inside her limousine before stepping out to say she was only practicing her tennis grunts. Even though Graziadei took her humor in stride, first impressions are everything so I can only assume she overstepped and should’ve opted for a different angle to woo his tennis-loving heart.

After her entrance, Rodgers was not interviewed or, most importantly, shown one-on-one with Graziadei. Local Bachelor Nation devotees have seen similar opening night disappearing acts before — just ask “Bachelorette” alum Taylor Pegg of Springboro.

Rodgers was one of 10 women eliminated during the rose ceremony. Was she too shy? Did she avoid the cameras purposefully? Perhaps the producers simply chose to focus on the women causing all the drama like Jess, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego who shockingly received the first kiss of the night, happily rubbed her good news in everyone’s face, and became the first villain of the season.

In a Jan. 22 Facebook post, Rodgers thanked the Hamilton community for their support and hinted at a return.

“This was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I had so much fun,” she said. “Major shout-out to my hometown — Hamilton, Ohio — you guys brought so much support. Thanks for watching my debut, and that will not be the last time you see me so stay tuned.”

According to her ABC biography, the 2014 Hamilton High School graduate is described as an “outgoing, trustworthy and unapologetic woman with a big personality.” Having recently ended an eight-year relationship, she is now eager to start her “soft girl” era and be with someone ready for marriage and kids. The “Harry Potter” fan also enjoys watching “Schitt’s Creek,” has an affection for rescue animals, and once stopped traffic to save a baby duckling.

Considering her fondness for the Boy Who Lived, I’m sure Rodgers won’t mind being remembered as the Woman Who Grunted.

