Senior girls’ tea event persists

However, event organizers from the Community Minded Women weren’t interested in seeing that happen again, working in the weeks before the May 13 event with Miami County Public Health on ensuring health requirements were in place and followed.

Guest speaker for this year’s tea was Gretta Kumpf, former Tipp City Exempted Village Schools superintendent who retired last summer.

Kumpf called the class of 2021 a special group that had to show flexibility and persistence as lives were disrupted by COVID-19 during the past two school years.

“You have grown from it, and you will be able to rely on your new flexibility and persistence as you approach new and unknown chapters in your lives,” she said. “Be confident. You are very capable young women.”

She urged them to be inspired, follow their passion and make a difference in their lives.

“We are surrounded by individuals that through their words and action inspire us,” she said. For Kumpf those women included the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman on U.S. Supreme Court; Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, the teenage climate change advocate; and Amanda Gorman, the young poet who participated in this year’s presidential inauguration ceremonies.

“Age is not a determining factor in this. Their focus and passion is what drives them,” Kumpf said, adding, “I find it is important to find and to follow one’s passion. I urge you to listen to your heart when it tells you this is your passion.”

The importance of women to each other is vital, Kumpf said.

“Use your energy to affirm, encourage and build each other up. Each of you is special and unique. Each of us has individual strengths. Embrace that,” she said.

“Surround yourself with women who appreciate you, who believe in you and make you feel confident. We need each other and must be able to rely on each other.”

Kumpf, who was known in the school district for her attendance at many school events and activities, had each girl hug her mother or support person.

The Community Minded Women gave special surprise recognition to Kumpf, who also is a member of that organization.

“We wanted to thank you very much for your service to not only our organization but to our community and our schools,” said member Nici McClurg.

Other tea events included readings by former third grade teacher Heidi Silvers. The tea was dedicated to Community Minded Women member Jeannette Cameron. “Like the flowers she loved, she was one in a million,” the women wrote in the tea program.

Music accompanied a slide show of the senior girls, with photos of them as infants or toddlers joined by a recent photo. The slide show drew laughter and applause.

