1 arrested after police serve search warrant in Kettering

One person was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was served in Kettering.
Kettering Regional SWAT responded to the 3000 block of South Smithville Road to serve the warrant, said Kettering police Lt. Ryan Vandegrift.
A person was arrested and is expected to be booked in the Kettering Jail.
“The search warrant did take some time, as several people were inside the residence; however, there was no standoff,” Vandegrift said. “Additionally, no injuries were reported.”
The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation and additional details are not available at this time.
