1 arrested after stolen vehicle flees traffic stop in Harrison Twp.

A person is in custody after reportedly fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle in Harrison Twp. Monday morning.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Trotwood and spotted in a parking lot at the Kroger on West Siebenthaler Road Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies attempted to stope the vehicle, it fled. Crews disengaged from the stop, but were able to follow the vehicle to Prescott Avenue, where the suspect parked the vehicle and took off running, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrested the suspect on preliminary receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding charges.
We will update this story as more details are available.
