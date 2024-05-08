Vandalia woman dies in head-on crash in Union

Preliminary investigation shows that at about 1:;55 p.m., a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 68-year-old Karon S. Watson of Ludlow Falls was headed south on state Route 48 near Concord Farm Road when the SUV went left of the center line and crashed head-on into a northbound 2019 Honda CR-V, driven by Johnson.

Explore Man charged in hourslong SWAT standoff in West Carrollton

Johnson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital North Campus in Englewood, where she was pronounced dead.

Watson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus in Dayton with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troopers were joined at the scene by the Union Police Department, Union Fire/EMS, Englewood Fire/EMS, and Parkers Towing.

This crash remains under investigation.