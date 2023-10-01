1 dead, 3 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. Saturday night

One person is dead and three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. Saturday night.

Harrison Twp. deputies were dispatched around 7:04 p.m. to the area of I-75 near Stop Eight Road on reports of a fatal crash, a statement by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

A red Hyundai Tucson traveled southbound on I-75 and when in the area Stop Eight Road, the vehicle was in the left lane of travel. The driver left the lane and struck the front of a blue 2013 Ford F150 pickup truck also traveling southbound, the sheriff’s office said.

The pickup truck was in the middle lane on southbound of I-75, according to the released statement.

The Hyundai Tucson went across the middle lane and right lane before it travelled off the west side of the highway and hit the sound barrier wall, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Tucson was ejected from the vehicle. Harrison Twp. medics responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.

One passenger in the red Hyundai and two passengers in the Ford F150 were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F150 pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

Speed and impairment are suspected contributing factors in this incident.

This crash is under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.