1 dead after shooting reported at Jefferson Twp. bar

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a shooting was reported early Monday at a Jefferson Twp. bar.
Around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to Napoleon’s Bar at 4150 Germantown Pike
When they arrived, they found a male dead with an apparent gunshot wound in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’ office.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.
