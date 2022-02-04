1 in 5 hospital patients in Dayton area has COVID-19

In the past day Ohio reported 203 COVID hospitalizations and 19 ICU admissions, according to the state health department. The state’s 21-day average is 340 hospitalizations a day and 30 ICU admissions a day.

Just over 4,000 daily COVID cases were reported Friday. It’s the fewest number of daily cases reported in at least three weeks. It also marked the eighth day in a row that fewer than 10,000 cases were recorded. Over the last three weeks Ohio is averaging 14,169 cases a day.

Ohio added 680 COVID deaths Friday, bringing its total to 34,217, according to ODH.

The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

Nearly 61.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine, including 71.45% of adults and 65.26% of those 5 and older. More than 56.5% of residents, including 66.15% of adults and 60.09% of people 5 and older, have completed the vaccine.

Nearly 7.18 million people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday and almost 6.61 million have finished it, according to the state health department. More than 3.28 million Ohioans have received an additional vaccine dose.