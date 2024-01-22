1 in custody after hit-and-run crash results in minor injuries in Jefferson Twp.

When deputies arrived they found a 2010 Acura TL and 2017 Chevrolet Silverado had crashed. The driver of the Silverado had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Acura couldn’t be found.

A witness said the driver of the Acura was seen running south, according to the sheriff’s office. They were located shortly after by Jackson Twp. police and brought back to the crash scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the Acura was heading south on state Route 4 while the Silverado was traveling north. The Acura crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting the Silverado, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Acura was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail for suspicion of drug possession.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.