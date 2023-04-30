X

1 injured, 1 dead in Dayton shooting

Local News
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

A shooting in Dayton Saturday night left one man injured and one dead.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 2400 block of Alpena Avenice on reports of a shooting around 10:53 p.m., according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found one of the victims dead, the sheriff’s office said. The second victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to deputies.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is investigating.

