1 injured following 2 crashes on I-75 south in Harrison Twp. Tuesday night

Around 11:40 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to two crashes on the highway south of Needmore Road. Both crash involved a car and semi truck.

Explore New Wright brothers lookalike airplane being tested locally before soaring worldwide

In the first crash, a Hyundai hit the back of a semi truck. The man driving the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.