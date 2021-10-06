1 injured following 2 crashes on I-75 south in Harrison Twp. Tuesday night

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries following two crashes on I-75 south in Harrison Twp. Tuesday night that occurred near each other.
Around 11:40 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were called to two crashes on the highway south of Needmore Road. Both crash involved a car and semi truck.
In the first crash, a Hyundai hit the back of a semi truck. The man driving the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
The second crash was nearby and involving a semi truck hitting the back of an Acura SUV. No one was injured in the second crash.
