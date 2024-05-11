1 injured in shooting after party in Dayton

One person was injured following a shooting in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Dayton crew were dispatched on reports of a shooting at a party around 5:05 a.m. at the 1400 block of West Fifth Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
