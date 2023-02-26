1 killed, 1 injured in I-75 crash in Warren County

A fatal crash in Warren County on Saturday night resulted in one death and one injury.
Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash at 9:30 p.m. along Interstate 75 north of State Route 123, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A truck traveling south on I-75 stopped in the right lane after experiencing equipment failure, the patrol said. Metodi Panev, 66, of Cincinnati was driving a vehicle that struck the back of the truck.
Panev was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
In Other News
1
Air Force reverses ‘adverse actions’ against those who sought vaccine...
2
Kettering man sentenced to 14 months for Jan. 6 Capitol breach
3
Amy Grant, multi-platinum artist, finds hidden gems in tough times...
4
Voice of Dayton Business: Innovation hub in Ohio budget will boost...
5
Ohio among worst in nation for train accidents and hazardous material...
About the Author