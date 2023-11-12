1 man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in Harrison Twp.

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood off Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp.

Harrison Twp. crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 4:58 p.m. at the 3800 block of Otis Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim stated he was shot by a group of unknown individuals while in front of a house. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.