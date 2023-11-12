1 man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in Harrison Twp.

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood off Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp.

Harrison Twp. crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting around 4:58 p.m. at the 3800 block of Otis Drive, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim stated he was shot by a group of unknown individuals while in front of a house. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

