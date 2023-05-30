BreakingNews
I-675 South closed in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
1 person dead in Wayne Twp. crash Tuesday morning

Local News
By , Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

A two-vehicle crash in Warren has left at least one person dead and one person trapped Tuesday morning.

Crews were sent around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a semi and mini van crash along state route 73 near Clarksville, according to Warren Dispatch.

Initial reports said at least one fatality and one person trapped. A secondary report said that CareFlight was requested and the trapped person was extricated.

ExploreNo injuries in fire on Southern Hills Boulevard in Hamilton

Further details are not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

