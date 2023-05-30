1 person dead in Wayne Twp. crash Tuesday morning

A two-vehicle crash in Warren has left at least one person dead and one person trapped Tuesday morning.
Crews were sent around 10:45 a.m. on reports of a semi and mini van crash along state route 73 near Clarksville, according to Warren Dispatch.
Initial reports said at least one fatality and one person trapped. A secondary report said that CareFlight was requested and the trapped person was extricated.
Further details are not yet available.
The crash is under investigation.
We will update as we learn more.
In Other News
1
No injuries reported in Washington Twp. house fire Tuesday
2
1 dead, 1 treated for smoke inhalation in Turtlecreek Twp. fire
3
I-675 South closed in Beavercreek, 2 taken to hospital
4
Oakwood shares unusual design proposal for Ohio 48 roundabout; meetings...
5
Cement materials company pays $4.5 million for Germantown quarry
About the Author