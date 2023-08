One person was injured today following a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Twp.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a single vehicle crash around 2:27 a.m. at the Dayton Farmersville Road and Liberty Ellerton Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A vehicle ran into a tree, dispatch said. It is unknown what led up to the crash.

One person sustained minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.