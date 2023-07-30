1 person hurt in crash into pole in Dayton

One person was injured in a crash into a pole that was knocked over early Sunday morning in Dayton.

Crews were sent around 2:38 a.m. on reports of a car versus a pole at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and East Stewart Street — which is near the University of Dayton — ,according to the Montgomery Regional Dispatch Center.

One person was injured and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said. The condition of the person is not yet available.

The vehicle may have been a black Sedan, according to dispatch.

Additional information is not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more information.