X

1 person hurt in crash into pole in Dayton

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

One person was injured in a crash into a pole that was knocked over early Sunday morning in Dayton.

Crews were sent around 2:38 a.m. on reports of a car versus a pole at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and East Stewart Street — which is near the University of Dayton — ,according to the Montgomery Regional Dispatch Center.

One person was injured and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said. The condition of the person is not yet available.

The vehicle may have been a black Sedan, according to dispatch.

ExploreInflation driving up cost of back-to-school items, leaving local families looking for deals, assistance

Additional information is not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more information.

In Other News
1
1 person injured in shooting Saturday in Dayton
2
Air show sets record attendance, organizers confirm
3
Power has been mostly restored to most areas after Friday’s storms
4
Inflation driving up cost of back-to-school items, leaving local...
5
‘The Wall That Heals,’ with 58,281 names, memorializes those lost in...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top