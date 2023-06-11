X

1 person injured after two-vehicle crash in Dayton

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

A two-vehicle head-on crash sent one person to the hospital and one person to jail in Dayton on Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle crash around 12:03 a.m. on West Second Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Center Dispatch.

One person was injured and transported to Grandview Hospital, according to dispatch. Another person transported to jail, although the exact possible charges are not clear, dispatch added.

ExploreGreene County tourism, events on pace to equal pre-pandemic levels

Additional details are not yet available.

In Other News
1
1 man injured after shooting in Dayton
2
Documents: Kettering health network played role in purchase, repair of...
3
Lack of deputy applicants an issue in Miami County
4
Greene County tourism, events on pace to equal pre-pandemic levels
5
Fairborn military veterans memorial moving from city’s center, new site...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top