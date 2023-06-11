1 person injured after two-vehicle crash in Dayton

A two-vehicle head-on crash sent one person to the hospital and one person to jail in Dayton on Sunday morning.
Crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle crash around 12:03 a.m. on West Second Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Center Dispatch.
One person was injured and transported to Grandview Hospital, according to dispatch. Another person transported to jail, although the exact possible charges are not clear, dispatch added.
Additional details are not yet available.
