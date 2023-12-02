1 person injured in Miamisburg morning crash

A single-vehicle crash in Miamisburg left one person injured early Saturday morning.

Miamisburg crews were dispatched on reports of an injury crash around 1:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Benner Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

One person was transported to Sycamore Medical Center, however, the extent of the injuries is not yet available.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

We will update as we learn more.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

