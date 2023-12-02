1 person injured in Miamisburg morning crash

A single-vehicle crash in Miamisburg left one person injured early Saturday morning.
Miamisburg crews were dispatched on reports of an injury crash around 1:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of Benner Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
It is unknown what led up to the crash.
One person was transported to Sycamore Medical Center, however, the extent of the injuries is not yet available.
No other occupants were in the vehicle.
We will update as we learn more.
