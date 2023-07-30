1 person injured in shooting Saturday in Dayton

A man was injured in a shooting Saturday in Dayton.
Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Fleetfoot Street around 11:40 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Numerous callers reported hearing multiple various gunshots, dispatch said. A caller said a vehicle sped off, according to dispatch.
At least one person was shot with a gunshot wound in the lower back and transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet available.
It is unknown if anyone is in custody.
The shooting is under investigation.
We will update as we learn more information.
