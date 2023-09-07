1 shot, bullet casings scattered across Jefferson Twp. apartment lot

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

At least one person was shot Thursday afternoon at a Jefferson Twp. apartment complex, where many spent cartridges were scattered across the parking lot.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the Olive Hills Apartments on Lawncrest Avenue, off West Third Street in Drexel.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.

In Other News
1
Beavercreek Popcorn Festival returns this weekend
2
Man accused of sexually abusing girl in Harrison Twp.
3
How 14 local school districts have spent millions in COVID-19 funding
4
Local schools using federal aid to close COVID gap. It’s working, but...
5
2 sobriety checkpoints scheduled to take place in Dayton tonight

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top