1 taken to hospital, 1 in custody following stabbing in Dayton

A man was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a stabbing was reported in Dayton.
The incident was reported just after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Pursell Avenue and Argyle Street, near Cleveland Elementary School.
The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and one person was taken into custody, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Additional information on what led up to the stabbing or the man’s condition were not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
In Other News
1
Rhinestahl acquires German firm to form new Warren County company
2
Kettering OKs Miami Valley Research Park land sale to Beavercreek...
3
Huber Heights plans construction of new public works facility
4
Bill amendment preserves journalists’ access to public employee...
5
Greenhouse Café + Bar in Lebanon makes list of best cocktail bars in...
About the Author