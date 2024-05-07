1 taken to hospital after shooting reported in Harrison Twp.

One person was transported to the hospital after they were reportedly shot Tuesday morning in Harrison Twp.
The shooting was reported at 4:44 a.m. in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A person reported hearing gunfire and saw a vehicle outside, but wasn’t sure if anyone was inside it, dispatch said.
Additional information on the person who was taken to the hospital was not available.
We will update this story as more details are released.
In Other News
1
Coroner’s office called after man found in Dayton doorway
2
On eve of large construction job fair, Messer Construction exec talks...
3
Vandalia schools, city reach settlement over tax sharing lawsuit
4
Missing Xenia woman with dementia found safe
5
New 503 apartment complex by Oregon District to open this month
About the Author