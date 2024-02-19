1 taken to hospital after vehicle hits house in Kettering

One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash sent one car into a house in Kettering Monday morning.
One of the drivers was transported to Miami Valley Hospital South. Details on their condition was not available.
A person was cited for running a red light, according to Kettering police and fire dispatchers.
The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. at the corner of Wilmington Pike and East Rahn Road.
Crews were on the scene checking the structural stability of the home.
We will update this story as more information is available.
In Other News
1
Dayton wants Fourth of July drone show; city documents say festival is...
2
Dayton Public Schools to name new superintendent
3
Kettering considers roundabout to increase safety at intersection near...
4
Dinner at The Foundry today supports Dayton Dream Center
5
Dayton man killed, 3 taken to hospital in Riverside crash
About the Author