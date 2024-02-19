1 taken to hospital after vehicle hits house in Kettering

BreakingNews
Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash sent one car into a house in Kettering Monday morning.

One of the drivers was transported to Miami Valley Hospital South. Details on their condition was not available.

A person was cited for running a red light, according to Kettering police and fire dispatchers.

ExploreKettering considers roundabout to increase safety at intersection near planned bike path

The crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. at the corner of Wilmington Pike and East Rahn Road.

Crews were on the scene checking the structural stability of the home.

We will update this story as more information is available.

