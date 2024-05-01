1 taken to hospital, no students injured after school bus involved in crash in Clay Twp.

Brookville Local Schools posted on social media one of the district’s buses was involved in a minor crash and no students were injured. Parents were contacted and warned elementary school buses may run slightly behind schedule.

“The safety of our students is our top priority and we’re gratefull for the quick response of our staff and emergency responders,” the statement read.

The condition of the person who was transported to the hospital was not clear, but they appeared to have a head injury, according to dispatch.