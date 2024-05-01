1 taken to hospital, no students injured after school bus involved in crash in Clay Twp.

One person was transported to the hospital, but no students were injured after a Brookville Local Schools bus was involved in a crash in Clay Twp. Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. near Upper Lewisburg Salem and Number 9 roads. A car crashed into the school bus, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Brookville Local Schools posted on social media one of the district’s buses was involved in a minor crash and no students were injured. Parents were contacted and warned elementary school buses may run slightly behind schedule.
“The safety of our students is our top priority and we’re gratefull for the quick response of our staff and emergency responders,” the statement read.
The condition of the person who was transported to the hospital was not clear, but they appeared to have a head injury, according to dispatch.
