1 woman dead after crash in Darke County

A crash left a 31-year-old Celina woman dead over the holiday weekend in Darke County.

Deputies and Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 7400 block of US 36 Sunday morning around 7:23 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. A deputy later confirmed it was a fatal crash, the release said.

The car traveled off the left side of the roadway, up an embankment and collided with trees, deputies said.

She was mechanically extricated from the vehicle. Additional details revealed the crash had occurred sometime after midnight and was not discovered until daylight, deputies said.

Speed and alcohol are suspected in this crash, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.