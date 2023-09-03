1 woman dead after crash in Darke County

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A crash left a 31-year-old Celina woman dead over the holiday weekend in Darke County.

Deputies and Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 7400 block of US 36 Sunday morning around 7:23 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. A deputy later confirmed it was a fatal crash, the release said.

The car traveled off the left side of the roadway, up an embankment and collided with trees, deputies said.

She was mechanically extricated from the vehicle. Additional details revealed the crash had occurred sometime after midnight and was not discovered until daylight, deputies said.

ExploreBanquet chicken strips meals face nationwide recall for possible plastic contamination

Speed and alcohol are suspected in this crash, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

In Other News
1
1 person deceased after shooting in Harrison Twp.
2
Banquet chicken strips meals face nationwide recall for possible...
3
Next Ohio state park taking shape near Xenia; Great Council to open in...
4
3M settles lawsuits for veteran hearing loss over faulty combat...
5
Student hit by vehicle in front of Wayne High School

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top