$106M ‘Project Crispy’, Killer Brownie among applicants for county grants

The Montgomery County Commission will consider the funding recommendations at its Tuesday meeting, according to a Montgomery County press release.

The following are projects seeking ED/GE funding, with descriptions from Montgomery County officials:

Dayton - “Delco Office Project”: $400,000

This $88 million project is directly tied to the AC Marriott and Madison on First development. It will redevelop more than 77,000 square feet of office space for a confidential user who will create 110 new jobs in downtown Dayton.

Kettering - “ETI-Starwin”: $150,000

An aerospace and defense industry company needs to expand its facility by 40,000 square feet to accommodate future growth. ED/GE funds are being requested to offset expansion costs and improve operations. The company will invest $3.5 million, create 20 new jobs and retain 42.

Miami Township, Dayton, Trotwood, Union - “Project Swifty”: $225,000

An Italian transformer manufacturer plans to establish their first North American production facility to serve the U.S. market. They have identified four potential locations within Montgomery County and are projecting to invest $38.18 million to construct a 215,000-square-foot building. The proposed project will create 230 new jobs.

Miami Township - “Square Rock LLC/Rushlight Assets Inc.”: $250,000

Square Rock LLC/Rushlight Assets Inc. will construct a 25,763-square-foot building for their headquarters. The company supports the defense and aerospace industries and will invest $10 million, create 25 jobs, and retain 101 jobs.

Miamisburg - “Killer Brownie Expansion”: $75,000

The company has grown rapidly since moving to Miamisburg in 2019. They will make improvements to their existing facility and plan to grow into a nearby building to meet their growth needs. The company will invest $1.9 million to make improvements, create 20 new jobs, and retain 127 jobs.

Moraine - “Project Crispy”: $225,000

An unnamed food manufacturer is looking to establish an operation at the former GM Paint Plant. The $106 million project will fill this vacant facility and create 250 new jobs.

Riverside - “Mechanical Services and Design”: $100,000

Mechanical Services and Design (MSD) is proposing to build a 26,000-square-foot facility in Riverside to expand their operation and create up to 30 new jobs. MSD’s main operation is located in Dayton and is adjacent to the proposed site.

Trotwood - ”Gordon Food Service”: $75,000

Gordon Food Service opened its expanded retail operation in 2023. The next phase of the project is to invest more than $4.2 million to create an 8,500-square-foot commissary to create fresh food products. The food manufacturing operation will create 31 jobs and retain 39 jobs by strengthening the operation’s business base.

ED/GE is funded by the Montgomery County Commissioners with countywide sales tax proceeds. Projects funded in the competitive process are used to establish or expand commercial, industrial and research facilities and to create and preserve employment opportunities, according to a Montgomery County press release.

Montgomery County has been awarding grants through the ED/GE program since 1992.