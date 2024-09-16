11-year-old boy on bike seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Dayton

A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Pritz Avenue when it hit a boy on a bicycle, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

The boy was thrown from the bike and went onto the car’s windshield before hitting the road.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop and identify themself, according to the report.

Medics transported the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.