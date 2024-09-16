11-year-old boy on bike seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Dayton

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car while riding a bike in Dayton Sunday.
Around 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Dayton police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Pritz Avenue near Wyoming Street.
A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Pritz Avenue when it hit a boy on a bicycle, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
The boy was thrown from the bike and went onto the car’s windshield before hitting the road.
The driver of the Ford failed to stop and identify themself, according to the report.
Medics transported the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are available.
