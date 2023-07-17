13-year-old boy shot in foot in Dayton

A 13-year-old gunshot victim arrived early Sunday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to Old Orchard Avenue following the report of the shooting victim, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.
The teen was using drugs with acquaintances when he was shot in his foot, Bauer said.
It is not clear whether the shooting was accidental, and the incident remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
Alcoholic liver disease deaths spiked during pandemic
2
Police investigating after 1-year-old boy dies in Dayton
3
Ohio troopers join ‘Move Over’ violations initiative across 6 states
4
Woman taken to hospital following stabbing in Dayton
5
Who was Don Gentile? Namesake of Kettering park was the legendary ‘Ace...
About the Author