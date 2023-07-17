13-year-old boy shot in foot in Dayton

A 13-year-old gunshot victim arrived early Sunday at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to Old Orchard Avenue following the report of the shooting victim, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

The teen was using drugs with acquaintances when he was shot in his foot, Bauer said.

It is not clear whether the shooting was accidental, and the incident remains under investigation.