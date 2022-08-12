BreakingNews
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID level; most remain ‘high’
dayton-daily-news logo
X

14 places where you can eat and drink at Austin Landing

Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Combined ShapeCaption
Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Local News
By
1 hour ago

To go along with the shopping and entertainment options at Austin Landing, the popular destination has a variety of places to eat and drink.

The latest arrived just this week, when the first Big Chicken restaurant - founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal - opened at Austin Landing.

Here is a quick look at all of the options.

Another Broken Egg

3450 Rigby Road

Combined ShapeCaption
Another Broken Egg breakfast and lunch restaurant open at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Another Broken Egg breakfast and lunch restaurant open at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Another Broken Egg breakfast and lunch restaurant open at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF

Big Chicken

10655 Innovation Drive

Combined ShapeCaption
Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Combined ShapeCaption
Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

BJ’s Restaurant

10563 Innovation Drive

Combined ShapeCaption
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, one of the more visible restaurants near the boulevard entrance, has black signs referencing both Austin Landing and Miami Twp. on black fencing in its parking lot. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, one of the more visible restaurants near the boulevard entrance, has black signs referencing both Austin Landing and Miami Twp. on black fencing in its parking lot. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, one of the more visible restaurants near the boulevard entrance, has black signs referencing both Austin Landing and Miami Twp. on black fencing in its parking lot. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Chipotle

10671 Innovation Drive

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE

Credit: Keith Srakocic

FILE

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Chuy’s

10445 Innovation Drive

Combined ShapeCaption
Chuy’s at Austin Landing in Miami Twp.. located near Field & Stream. (MICHELLE FONG / STAFF)

Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF

Chuy’s at Austin Landing in Miami Twp.. located near Field & Stream. (MICHELLE FONG / STAFF)

Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Chuy’s at Austin Landing in Miami Twp.. located near Field & Stream. (MICHELLE FONG / STAFF)

Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF

Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF

Coldstone Creamery

3700 Rigby Road

Combined ShapeCaption
Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery

Combined ShapeCaption
Cold Stone Creamery

Dewey’s Pizza

3600 Rigby Road

Combined ShapeCaption
Dewey's Pizza seasonal pie called Sgt Peppers

Dewey's Pizza seasonal pie called Sgt Peppers

Combined ShapeCaption
Dewey's Pizza seasonal pie called Sgt Peppers

ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Road

Combined ShapeCaption
elé Cake Co

Credit: Contributed

elé Cake Co

Credit: Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
elé Cake Co

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Road

Combined ShapeCaption
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Credit: Submitted

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Credit: Submitted

Combined ShapeCaption
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.

Credit: Submitted

Credit: Submitted

Five Guys Burgers & Fries

10635 Innovation Drive

Combined ShapeCaption
A Five Guys thiple bacon cheeseburger creation fresh off the grill. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A Five Guys thiple bacon cheeseburger creation fresh off the grill. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Combined ShapeCaption
A Five Guys thiple bacon cheeseburger creation fresh off the grill. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Frutta Bowls

3609 Rigby Road

ajc.com

Kroger - The Bistro/Wine Bar

10101 Landing Way

Combined ShapeCaption
The Kroger at Austin Landing.

Credit: Lisa Powell

The Kroger at Austin Landing.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Combined ShapeCaption
The Kroger at Austin Landing.

Credit: Lisa Powell

Credit: Lisa Powell

Noodles & Company

3400 Rigby Road

Combined ShapeCaption
Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company.

Combined ShapeCaption
Noodles & Company.

Panera Bread

10551 Innovation Drive

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers at Panera Bread undergo training on Thursday before the grand opening Friday at Austin Landing. JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: Jim Witmer

Workers at Panera Bread undergo training on Thursday before the grand opening Friday at Austin Landing. JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: Jim Witmer

Combined ShapeCaption
Workers at Panera Bread undergo training on Thursday before the grand opening Friday at Austin Landing. JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: Jim Witmer

Credit: Jim Witmer

In Other News
1
3 Miami Valley counties drop to ‘medium’ COVID level; most remain...
2
Judicial panel rules that military sexual assault survivors may sue
3
Identity confirmed of man killed after attempted break-in at FBI...
4
Air Force Museum schedules B-52 flyover, traveling veteran tribute
5
Dayton police to activate automated license plate readers this week

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a Photographer and Digital Specialist at the Journal-News for 28 years. Greg’s current role of Digital Specialist puts his focus on social media. Although Greg is not out on assignment as much with his latest role, he still finds ways to connect with readers everyday.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top