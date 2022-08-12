14 places where you can eat and drink at Austin Landing

Another Broken Egg breakfast and lunch restaurant open at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. MARK FISHER/STAFF
Big Chicken
10655 Innovation Drive
Big Chicken, founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is set to open its first Ohio location at at 10655 Innovation Drive in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.
BJ’s Restaurant
10563 Innovation Drive
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, one of the more visible restaurants near the boulevard entrance, has black signs referencing both Austin Landing and Miami Twp. on black fencing in its parking lot. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Chipotle
10671 Innovation Drive
FILE
Credit: Keith Srakocic
Chuy’s
10445 Innovation Drive
Chuy’s at Austin Landing in Miami Twp.. located near Field & Stream. (MICHELLE FONG / STAFF)
Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
Credit: MICHELLE FONG/STAFF
Coldstone Creamery
3700 Rigby Road
Dewey’s Pizza
3600 Rigby Road
Dewey's Pizza seasonal pie called Sgt Peppers
ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar
3680 Rigby Road
elé Cake Co
Credit: Contributed
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
3500 Rigby Road
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill.
Credit: Submitted
Five Guys Burgers & Fries
10635 Innovation Drive
A Five Guys thiple bacon cheeseburger creation fresh off the grill. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey
Frutta Bowls
3609 Rigby Road
Kroger - The Bistro/Wine Bar
10101 Landing Way
The Kroger at Austin Landing.
Credit: Lisa Powell
Noodles & Company
3400 Rigby Road
Panera Bread
10551 Innovation Drive
Workers at Panera Bread undergo training on Thursday before the grand opening Friday at Austin Landing. JIM WITMER / STAFF
Credit: Jim Witmer
