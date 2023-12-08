14-year-old boy died from gunshot in Trotwood

A 14-year-old boy died Wednesday night of a gunshot in Trotwood.
The teen was identified as Mi’King Taylor on Friday by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
Trotwood police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Crown Avenue on a report of a deceased person.
Responding officers found the teen, later identified as Taylor, with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the Trotwood Police Department reported.
Taylor was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.
Trotwood police on Friday said the teen’s death is an active investigation by the police and coroner’s office, and that no further information would be released at this time.
In Other News
1
Windsor opens apartments at Price Stores site, plans 150 units in tower...
2
$50K bond set for Kettering teacher facing porn charges
3
See why Larry Connor says Dayton has ‘huge advantages’
4
Fairborn high school closed Friday due to illness; weekend activities...
5
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash in Dayton
About the Author