16-year-old Troy driver dies in Darke County rollover crash

Deputies and medics were called around 4:05 a.m. to the 9500 block of state Route 571 in Franklin Twp.

The teen was driving a red 2002 Volkswagen east on state Route 571 but failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and went over the left side of the road before overturning multiple times and coming to rest on the vehicle’s side, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.