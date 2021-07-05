16-year-old Troy driver dies in Darke County rollover crash

A 16-year-old boy from Troy was killed early Independence Day in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Darke County.
Deputies and medics were called around 4:05 a.m. to the 9500 block of state Route 571 in Franklin Twp.
The teen was driving a red 2002 Volkswagen east on state Route 571 but failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and went over the left side of the road before overturning multiple times and coming to rest on the vehicle’s side, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The teen, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s accident reconstruction team.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, Arcanum Rescue, the Laura Fire Department and Darke County Coroner’s Office responded to assist.