17-year-old boy killed in Warren County crash, 2 injured

A 19-year-old Clarksville woman was driving a 2008 Mazda MX-5 northwest on Settlemyre Road and went off the side of the roadway, according to OSHP.

The car went off the left side of the road before traveling back across the street and going off the right side. The car then overturned and ejected 17-year-old Jason Flint, of Blanchester, and a 15-year-old passenger.

Flint was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers. The driver was taken to Bethesda North Hospital and the 15-year-old passenger was transported to University of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to OSHP.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Warren Joint Fire District, Hamilton Twp. Fire and EMS and Warren County Coroner’s Office assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.