18-year-old West Carrollton man killed in Miamisburg crash

16 minutes ago
A West Carrollton motorcyclist died following a crash in Miamisburg near the Dayton Mall Friday afternoon.

Ethan M. Rainer, 18, was transported to Kettering Health Main Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the intersection of state Route 741/North Springboro Pike and Martins Drive around 2:49 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

A 70-year-old West Carrollton woman driving a 2006 Honda CR-V south on state Route 741 when she attempted to turn onto Martins Drive. Rainer was traveling north on state Route 741 on a 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle and hit the SUV, according to a preliminary investigation by OSHP.

Miamisburg police and fire departments assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

