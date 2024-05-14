18-year-old West Carrollton man killed in Miamisburg crash

Troopers responded to the intersection of state Route 741/North Springboro Pike and Martins Drive around 2:49 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

A 70-year-old West Carrollton woman driving a 2006 Honda CR-V south on state Route 741 when she attempted to turn onto Martins Drive. Rainer was traveling north on state Route 741 on a 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle and hit the SUV, according to a preliminary investigation by OSHP.

Miamisburg police and fire departments assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.