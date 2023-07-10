19-year-old dead following late-night shooting in Moraine; Police seek suspect

Moraine police are looking for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed late Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, officers were called to a report of gunfire in the 2600 block of Gladstone Street. While police were on their way, they received an update that a person had been shot, said Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Dyer.

When crews arrived medics pronounced a 19-year-old man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting took place at the 19-year-old’s residence, Dyer said. A family member who lived with him was also present.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Dyer said the shooting does not appear to be random, but declined to confirm if a suspect had been identified. It is not clear if there is one suspect or if others were involved.

Investigators are continuing to work the case today, Dyer said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.