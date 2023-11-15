WATCH: 1930s-era West Carrollton water tower comes crashing down

Removal already planned and not result of semi crash earlier this week.
The city of West Carrollton on Wednesday took down the old water tower at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Elm Street.

The 100,000 gallon water tower, built in the 1930s, is no longer in use. It was hit by a semi around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 but the tower was still structurally sound after the crash, according to the city.

“The removal of the water tower has been planned since early 2023 and is not the result of the semi crash earlier this week,” Cheryl Dillin, city spokeswoman, stated in a release last week.

The semi crashed into the tower around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 7 on property owned by the city that formerly was the site of a paper company.

“The water tower is still structurally sound and poses no danger to the public,” a statement posted Tuesday afternoon on the city’s Facebook page read.

Credit: JIM NOELKER

