$1.9B Powerball drawing delayed due to technical issues

The record $1.9 billion Powerball drawing scheduled for tonight has been delayed due to “technical issues.”
According to our news partners at WCPO, a live broadcast of the drawing was called off due to an unspecified problem.
Officials later announced the delay was due to a participating lottery needing “extra time to complete the required security protocols.” They added the drawing would move forward once all security protocols are complete under the supervision of security officials and independent auditors.
Winning numbers will be posted on the Powerball website.
The drawing was originally scheduled to occur at just before 11 p.m. Monday night.
A Powerball winner can either collect a lump sum of winnings or take 30 annual payments, and even once federal and state taxes are taken out, total winnings would run in the hundreds of millions.
