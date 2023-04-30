X

2 dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-75

A fatal crash along Interstate-75 left two people dead overnight.

Crews arrived on scene on 1:50 a.m. along northbound Interstate-75 near Needmore Road on reports of multi-vehicle crash, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Cadillac DTS traveled south in the northbound lanes of travel and struck a northbound 2010 Kia Forte head on which killed both drivers, OSHP said.

A northbound 2017 Nissan 4-door also sustained minor damage.

Troopers from the Dayton Post were assisted on scene by Harrison Twp. Fire Dept., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Vandalia Police Dept., Ohio Dept. of Transportation and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office were all on scene.

The identities of the deceased drivers of the Kia and Cadillac are pending release until next of kin notification has been made.

