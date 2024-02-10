2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

BreakingNews
Local News
1 hour ago
A three-vehicle crash in West Carrollton left two people injured early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a crash at South Alex Road and Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to the West Carrollton Dispatch.

It is unknown what the crash.

Two people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to dispatch.

Additional details are not yet available.

