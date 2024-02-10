2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in West Carrollton

A three-vehicle crash in West Carrollton left two people injured early Saturday morning.
Crews were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a crash at South Alex Road and Miamisburg Centerville Road, according to the West Carrollton Dispatch.
It is unknown what the crash.
Two people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries, according to dispatch.
Additional details are not yet available.
