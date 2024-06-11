2 injured after car flees from police, crashes in Dayton

Police activated the cruiser’s lights and sirens in an effort to catch up to the fleeing car. A brief pursuit started to allow an aviation crew to lock on the vehicle, at which point police would have disengaged in the pursuit, according to the department.

Another crew in the area deployed stop sticks, but the car avoided them. Less than a minute after police activated their lights and sirens the car went left of center and crashed head-on into another car at the intersection of North Main Street and Mary Avenue.

The fleeing car was traveling approximately 80 mph around the time of the crash, according to a crash report. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 28-year-old man, did not have a valid driver’s license, according to police. Officers also reportedly found drugs inside the car.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit.