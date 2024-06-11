2 injured after car flees from police, crashes in Dayton

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a car fleeing from police crashed into another vehicle in Dayton Monday afternoon.
Around 12:10 p.m., police noticed a car with heavy window tint on Valleyview Drive near West Hillcrest Avenue. The officers turned around to initiate a traffic stop and the car fled at a high rate of speed, according to the Dayton Police Department.
Police activated the cruiser’s lights and sirens in an effort to catch up to the fleeing car. A brief pursuit started to allow an aviation crew to lock on the vehicle, at which point police would have disengaged in the pursuit, according to the department.
Another crew in the area deployed stop sticks, but the car avoided them. Less than a minute after police activated their lights and sirens the car went left of center and crashed head-on into another car at the intersection of North Main Street and Mary Avenue.
The fleeing car was traveling approximately 80 mph around the time of the crash, according to a crash report. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 28-year-old man, did not have a valid driver’s license, according to police. Officers also reportedly found drugs inside the car.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department Traffic Services Unit.
