2 injured after fight ends in gunfire at Harrison Twp. lounge

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Harrison Twp. lounge early Thursday morning.

Both had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. One was transported to Kettering Health Dayton and the other showed up at Miami Valley Hospital.

Around 2:19 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported of a person shot at the Palm’s Lounge and Grille at 4950 Old Barn Road. While in route, dispatch learned a second person had been shot and one of them arrived at he hospital.

Deputies learned a fight had started inside and continued into the parking lot where multiple people began shooting at each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.