2 people injured after 2-vehicle crash along US Route 127 Saturday

40 minutes ago

Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Darke County Saturday morning.

Darke County deputies along with Greenville Fire, Greenville Twp. Fire and Greenville Twp. Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of US Route 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road on reports of a two- vehicle injury accident, according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A black 2018 Nissan Rouge driven by a 72-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign along Children’s Home Bradford Road when a 64-year-old driver of a tan 2014 Honda CRV failed to yield the right-of-way traveling northbound, deputies said.

Both individuals were transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

The 2014 Honda CRV driver was issued a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way.

