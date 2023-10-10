2 men in Piqua win $2M in scratch-off; $50K Powerball ticket sold in Monroe

Nobody won the Monday Powerball jackpot, but a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Monroe, the Ohio Lottery announced Tuesday.

The ticket sold at the Main Street Marathon has not been claimed.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is an estimated $1.73 billion with a cash option of $756.6 million.

Two men in Miami County are $2 million richer after winning the top prize in the $20 Deluxe scratch-off game, the Ohio Lottery announced Sunday. Jeffery Anderson and Charles Dye bought the ticket at a Marathon gas station convenience store at 1700 W. High St. in Piqua.

After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling $28%, Anderson and Dye will receive $1,440,000.

Another area scratch-off winner is Jeffrey Haynes of Dayton, who won $50,000 playing the Red Hot Riches sold at Singh Union, 108 S Main St. in Union. The $10 ticket still has two top prizes of $500,000 remaining as of Friday, the lottery announced Friday. After taxes, Haynes will receive $36,000.

A Hamilton woman won a $20,000 prize last month in the Ohio Lottery’s $10 Precious Diamonds scratch-off.

Mary Upshaw, who claimed the prize Sept. 21, purchased the winning ticket at Spirits & More at 3006 Dixie Highway in Hamilton. After taxes, Upshaw received $14,400.