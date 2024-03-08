2 Springfield, 1 Dayton coffee shop now under Winans family ownership

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Franchise Owner Chandi Shah had operated the following locations: 5839 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., 32 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield and 1406 N. Limestone St. in Springfield.

The three stores will now be led by Johanna Wilzbach, a resident of Centerville, who has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry serving in various upper-level management positions. Wilzbach joined Winans in July of 2023 as the Regional Retail Manager of all company-operated stores, a press release from Winans stated.

“I’m committed to giving these three stores special attention,” Wilzbach said. “We’ve made some updates to align with the current brand direction including updating signage, reorganizing the interior of the store and ensuring shelves are always stocked.”

To celebrate this transition, the three coffee shops will host a Winans Family Day during store hours on March 14.

The first 100 guests at each location will receive a complimentary hot or cold beverage of their choice from the barista bar. All guests will receive a free 12 oz drip coffee and in store chocolate samplings including a free waggy bone for the pups. They will also be eligible to enter a drawing for a Winans Deluxe Easter Box giveaway.

March 14 is also the birthdate of Max Winans, the founder of Winans Carriage House Candies in Piqua that is now Winans Coffee & Chocolate, the release said.

All three stores are stocked with Easter favorites such as hand-crafted chocolate Easter bunnies and Easter eggs filled with peanut butter, caramel, chocolate mousse and buttercream.

Winans now has a total of 10 company-owned stores. For more information, visit winanschocolate.com.