2-vehicle crash seriously injures one near Kroger in Troy

One person was seriously injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Troy.
Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 5:30 a.m. at 731 W. Market St., near the Kroger Marketplace, according to Capt. Zac Mumford of the Troy Police Department.
An occupant was in each vehicle, Mumford said.
One of the victims was seriously injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The other person was not injured.
Both vehicles are totaled, Mumford said.
The crash remains under investigation.
