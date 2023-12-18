2-vehicle crash seriously injures one near Kroger in Troy

One person was seriously injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Troy.

Crews responded to reports of an injury crash around 5:30 a.m. at 731 W. Market St., near the Kroger Marketplace, according to Capt. Zac Mumford of the Troy Police Department.

An occupant was in each vehicle, Mumford said.

One of the victims was seriously injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The other person was not injured.

Both vehicles are totaled, Mumford said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

