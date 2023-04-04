2 Washington Twp. weather sirens not working

One of the sirens is near Driscoll Elementary in the northern portion of the township, off Whipp Road. The other is on Nutt Road near Schoolhouse Park in the southern portion of the township, according to a Washington Township Fire Department social media post.

The siren near Driscoll had been discovered already that it was not working and parts were ordered to be fixed for it, said Kate Trangenstein, township communications manager. The siren near Schoolhouse Park was discovered to be broken during Monday’s monthly test. It was rotating but not emitting any sound so additional parts had to be ordered for that as well, she said.