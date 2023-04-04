2 Washington Twp. weather sirens not working

Two of 12 outdoor warning sirens in Washington Twp. are not functioning, with the region under an enhanced risk Wednesday for severe weather.
One of the sirens is near Driscoll Elementary in the northern portion of the township, off Whipp Road. The other is on Nutt Road near Schoolhouse Park in the southern portion of the township, according to a Washington Township Fire Department social media post.
The siren near Driscoll had been discovered already that it was not working and parts were ordered to be fixed for it, said Kate Trangenstein, township communications manager. The siren near Schoolhouse Park was discovered to be broken during Monday’s monthly test. It was rotating but not emitting any sound so additional parts had to be ordered for that as well, she said.
“The parts are on order, so quickly as they can get here we’ll get the sirens repaired as fast we can,” Trangenstein said.
With potentially severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening — which can lead to damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado — the township is reminding residents to stay vigilant.
“We always remind residents that outdoor sirens are just that, they are outdoor warning sirens. They are actually technically only utilized for people who are outdoors,” Trangenstein said. “It is an indication you need to find shelter immediately and get inside, so residents should already be using other means — local news, radio and weather apps on their phones to be alerted for severe weather.”
Residents can sign up for emergency alerts through CodeRed here.
